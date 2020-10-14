Tesla Model S gets slight price decrease in Canada

Tesla has lowed the price of both of its Model S trims, making them slightly more affordable.
In Canada, the Long Range Plus version now costs $101,990 CAD, which is a $4,000 drop from its previous price of $105,990 based on our previous reporting.
The more powerful Performance model now rings in at $124,990, which is a $6,000 drop over the older $130,990 price tag.
I’m not sure what the Plaid model costs, but if you’re spending $189,990 on a car, I don’t think a $4,000 to $6,000 price difference is going to make a difference.
Via: Tesla North