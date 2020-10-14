Tekashi 6ix9ine Ditches The Rainbow Hair Following Diet Pill Overdose!!

A video of Tekashi 6ix9ine has surfaced online — and the rapper has ditched his trademark rainbow hair — and appears to be sporting a more natural brown colored hair.

It still may be a wig.

Earlier this month, 6ix9ine was admitted to a hospital in Florida after suffering an adverse reaction to the combination of substances.

6ix9ine spoke to TSR, telling them that he drank a coffee with two Hydroxycut pills. The recommended dosage is just one pill. His heart rate began to speed up and he began to sweat excessively. He says he was using Hydroxycut pills to lose weight he piled on during his time in prison. After ballooning to more than 200lbs — he says he has since lost at least 30lbs.

He denied that he was on any other drugs at the time of his overdose. The rapper is still on probation. Drugs in his system would be an immediate violation of his probation.