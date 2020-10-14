Ted Nugent Brands Tommy Lee ‘Domestic Violence Heroin Addict’ in Interview

Instagram/WENN/FayesVision

The ‘Cat Scratch Fever’ hitmaker shares his complaint about being forbidden from getting too close to Sammy Hagar during an appearance on the ex-Van Halen singer’s AXS TV reality series.

Ted Nugent has sparked a new rock war with Tommy Lee after suggesting he’s a more wholesome figure for TV than the Motley Crue star.

The “Cat Scratch Fever” hitmaker’s comments come after he was forbidden from getting too close to Sammy Hagar during an appearance on the ex-Van Halen singer’s AXS TV reality series “Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar”.

During an appearance on “Blunt Force Truth”, the avid hunter rages, “Sammy Hagar just came out for his Rock & Roll Road Trip on AXS TV and the producers wouldn’t let him near me, even though he and I go way back; we’re dear friends. They thought I was dangerous, that I’d come out with a machine gun or I’d slaughter an innocent fawn on television. This is stupidity!”.





“I said, ‘So your producers were afraid of me, but they did a show with Tommy Lee, who’s a convicted felon, domestic violence heroin addict (sic). They’re okay with this guy, but not with the Ted Nugent Kamp For Kids charity, teaching kids to be clean and sober’.”

“I said, ‘Sammy, coldcock those sons of b**ches and get out and let’s do the show’. So, finally, they dangerously acquiesced, and we did the number one Sammy Hagar Rock & Roll Road Trip show.”

Lee was one of the featured guests in the first season of “Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar”, which premiered in 2016. The Nugent episode aired in May.

In other news, Hagar recently shared that he fixed his relationship with fellow bandmate, the late Eddie Van Halen, secretely made amends earlier this year. “Eddie and I had been texting, and it’s been a love fest since we started communicating earlier this year,” Hagar said on “The Howard Stern Show”.

“We both agreed not to tell anyone, because of all the rumors it would stir up about a reunion, etc., and we both knew that wasn’t gonna happen. But he also didn’’t want anyone to know about his health,” he added.