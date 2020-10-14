Teams that could sign Le’Veon Bell in free agency

It doesn’t take a genius to realize that embattled New York Jets head coach Adam Gase didn’t have a great relationship with running back Le’Veon Bell. In fact, there were rumors surrounding the Jets this past offseason that they were looking to move on from Bell.

This is now once again the case 19 months after the Jets inked Bell to a four-year, $52.5 million contract.

The Jets on Tuesday announced the release of the high-priced veteran after yet another spat with Gase.

On Monday, Bell took to Twitter liking posts from fan accounts recommending that the Jets opt to trade the former All-Pro back.

In response, Gase seemed more upset about the public nature of the supposed trade demands than the actual substance behind them.

Gase was upset about Bell’s social media activity while calling Le’Veon Bell out himself in a public manner. That’s about as cute as it gets. Talk about the pot calling the kettle black.

In reality, this was just a continuation of Gase showing himself in a bad light. This also adds another layer to major rifts between the head coach and his now-former star players in the Jets’ locker room.

Bell, 28, signed one of the richest contracts for a running back in NFL history back in March of 2019. It came after rumors suggesting that Gase was hellbent on another free-agent ball carrier that spring, Tevin Coleman.

The backdrop here is some major struggles from Bell during his brief stint with the Jets. After sitting out the entire 2018 NFL season with the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a contract stalemate, Le’Veon Bell has recorded 1,363 total yards and four touchdowns at a clip of 4.1 yards per touch in 17 games with the Jets.

All said, the Jets take a $19.06 million dead cap hit by releasing Bell. He earned north of $18 million playing just 17 games with the team.

With everything mentioned above, there’s still a number of teams that will likely have interest in Bell on the free-agent market. He has past experience and would likely come on the cheap.

Washington Football Team

signs Le’Veon Bell

Having released Derrius Guice and Adrian Peterson during the offseason, Washington is now in need of some help in the backfield. It is averaging just 81 rushing yards per game on the season. Bell’s receiving ability would also help the team’s struggling passing game.

San Francisco 49ers sign Le’Veon Bell

As was noted ahead of Le’Veon Bell signing with the Jets, San Francisco was high on the former Pro Bowl running back. A move of this ilk would might now make less sense with the emergence of Raheem Mostert as a game-breaking threat. However, Bell seems to be a perfect fit in Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

Philadelphia Eagles sign Le’Veon Bell

Philadelphia does have a stud young running back in Miles Sanders. However, general manager Howie Roseman has been looking for depth at this position. It’s also not a secret that the Eagles are missing weapons in the passing game with Carson Wentz (league-high interceptions) struggling this season.