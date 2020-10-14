Tamar Braxton Defends David Adefeso

Tamar Braxton’s sisters may be going in on her ex-boyfriend David Adefeso online, but Tamar took to her social media to defend her messy ex.

After sister’s Towanda and Toni blasted Adefeso online, Tamar recorded a voice message to “cleasr some things up.” She denied that Adefeso is a clout chaser, and praised him for supporting her during her hospitalization.

“I appreciate my family all of a sudden speaking up for me,” she said — appearing to throw some shade towards her family. Tamar claimed that Adefeso was an “amazing partner.” Despite Adefeso enjoying the cameras on their WeTV show, Tamar denies that he wanted to be on television.

She asked her fans for privacy as she heals.

Adefeso has already released a statement via a rep in response to Toni’s tweet earlier this week. He used the statement to promote his upcoming app as well as to speak on the #EndSARS campaign.