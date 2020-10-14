Taapsee Pannu heads back to Mumbai after a week-long vacay in Maldives

Taapsee Pannu jetted off on a holiday to Maldives last week with her sisters and boyfriend Mathias Boe. The actress was supposed to resume shooting in a few days, so she thought about taking the much-needed vacation and headed out of Mumbai. Videos and pictures of the actress’ vacation have gone viral on the internet.

Last night, Taapsee took to Instagram to bid adieu to Maldives. She posted a dreamy picture and captioned it saying, “’Waking up after a week long dream….Back to reality now ….#HolidayOver #MaldivesToMumbai”. Well, it’s time to get back to work for Taapsee!