T-Pain’s Alleged Mistress Claims He Dumped Her While Pregnant, Asked Her to Abort the Baby

During the bombshell interview with vlogger Tasha K, it’s revealed that the said mistress also used to be involved with Busta Rhymes and allegedly got pregnant by him.

T-Pain‘s alleged mistress has aired his dirty laundry. Appearing on “unWinewithTashaK”, she exposed the rapper, who has been married to Amber Najm since 2003, for being involved with her behind his wife’s back, although he claimed to her that he had an open marriage.

During the booze-fueled confession, the mistress addressed with her popular name Passion said that she and T-Pain had a secret relationship between 2018 and 2019. He was allegedly supposed to bring her home to hook up with his bisexual wife.

She said that he ended up falling for her and would take her to hotels. At one time, they had a threesome with her friend. She additionally claimed that he never wore protection with her and she got pregnant.

Passion told Tasha K that T-Pain did not want the baby and warned her that she’s going to be a single mother if she insisted on giving birth to the baby. The “I’m ‘n Luv (Wit a Stripper)” hitmaker reportedly dumped his mistress while she was still pregnant, but she eventually aborted the baby at 3 months.

Claiming that she has receipts that support her claim, Passion also said that T-Pain gave her STI due to their unprotected sex. She bashed him for allegedly reluctant to take a shower, claiming that she had to fight him to get him to take a shower and wash his stink ass.





In a second part of the interview, Passion, who said she’s friends with raptress and reality TV star Hazel-E, admitted that she also used to be involved with another rapper, Busta Rhymes, and allegedly got pregnant by him. While she knows Ray J, who gave her the name “Passion”, she said that she never slept with him.





But the tables were turned in the third part of the interview, where Tasha exposed Passion as a stripper who allegedly got paid by men to do things they like, such as using strap ons.





T-Pain has not responded to Passion’s claims.