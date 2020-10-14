Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Is Now Off Social Media

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. The actor’s death allegedly by suicide sparked a massive controversy. The social media sizzled with one conspiracy theory after the other. There were allegations galore by grieved fans that he was murdered. Some even pointed towards a long-drawn agenda involving political big-wigs behind it. A CBI enquiry was called for and according to the latest reports, the CBI has ruled out any foul play and are said to be terming it as a case of suicide.

Now the latest development is that Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti who was spearheading several movements to fight for justice for Sushant on social media and on news channels has suddenly gone quiet. Shweta deleted all her social media accounts earlier today. Keep watching this space for more updates on the same.