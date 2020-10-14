Surging Bitcoin futures volume highlights increasing institutional interest By Cointelegraph

Surging Bitcoin futures volume highlights increasing institutional interest
On Oct. 12 price (BTC) pushed above $11,700 on Binance and data shows trading at derivatives exchanges also began to spike.
According to data from Skew, futures open interest has started to recover. The term open interest refers to the total amount of long and short contracts open at a given time and it is typically used to gauge trading activity in the futures market.
