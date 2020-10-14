Sunny Leone hopes for a better world for her daughter in a birthday message for Nisha

Sunny Leone’s Instagram is filled with beautiful pictures of her family. Her and Daniel Weber’s three kids can put an instant smile on your face.

Sunny’s first child, Nisha Kaur Weber turned 5 today and just like any mother, Sunny got emotional as she posted a beautiful message for her daughter. Sunny spoke of how Nisha is very thoughtful and loves to spread cheer. She also wrote that she wishes the world because a more positive place for her daughter and sons to grow up in. She said, “Happy Birthday to my sweet angel Nisha Kaur Weber. You were the light in our lives the second we found out you were going to be our baby girl. I can’t believe you are going to be 5! You are smart, thoughtful, loving, caring, always take of your brothers, and most of all our gift from God. I hope with your love maybe we can change one person at a time to be a better human being. We’ve reached a point in our lives where a lot of people have become more evil then kind. I hope we can come to a point of balance and peace again where love outshines hate, kindness weighs more the hate and where being a good human being is a standard we all expect our children to be. You and all the children out there are the future of the world. For your birthday I pledge to you to try my best to spread your message and restore the kindness we all so desperately need back in our lives. I love you Nisha Kaur and Happy Birthday! #childrenunited #girlpower #nishasbday”

