Stevie Nicks Aborted Her Pregnancy for Fears Baby Would Ruin Her Career

WENN

The Fleetwood Mac frontman opens up about the abortion she had during her early music career, explaining that she and bandmate Christine McVie gave up motherhood for their band.

Stevie Nicks got an abortion in the early days of Fleetwood Mac after she and bandmate Christine McVie vowed they would never become mums – because they feared babies would break up the band.

The singer, who this week returned to the Billboard Hot 100 with classic hit “Dreams” thanks to a viral TikTok challenge, tells The Guardian she aborted a pregnancy in 1979 while dating the Eagles star Don Henley, explaining, “If I had not had that abortion, I’m pretty sure there would have been no Fleetwood Mac.”

Noting that “there’s not another band in the world that has two lead women singers, two lead women writers,” the “Gypsy” star continues, “If Christine was in this room with me right now, she’d tell you that we both made the decision not to have kids and instead follow our musical muse around the world. It’s not my job, it’s who I am.”

For Stevie, who released her political new single, “Show Them the Way”, last Friday (09Oct20), women’s rights have been a priority since the death of her “hero,” the U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, last month.

“Abortion rights, that was really my generation’s fight,” she reflects, before hitting out at Seventh Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett. “If President Trump wins this election and puts the judge he wants in, she will absolutely outlaw it (abortion) and push women back into back-alley abortions.”

While the “Talk to Me” star never did have kids, she was previously married to Kim Anderson, the husband of her late best friend, Robin, who died of leukaemia in the early 1980s.

However, following their divorce, they remained good friends who supported their son, Matthew, through college. He now has a five-year-old daughter of his own, named Robin.

“Last Christmas, she was at my house and she comes into the kitchen, grabs my hand and goes: ‘Come with me, Grandma Stevie,’ and I’m going: ‘Did this child just call me Grandma Stevie?,’ ” the rocker smiles. “On that day I wrote in my journal and it said: ‘I promise you, Robin, that I will be Grandma Stevie until death do us part’… I say to my friend Robin, who died so long ago: ‘Look through my eyes at your granddaughter.’ She was yours and now she is mine.”