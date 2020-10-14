Home Entertainment Steve Martin Has The Best 2020 Halloween Costume

Steve Martin Has The Best 2020 Halloween Costume

Growing up, Steve Martin was one of my favorite actors.


Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

He was just such a Dad.™️

In case you don’t know who he is (am I old??), he’s a universally celebrated actor and comedian who has been honored with the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award and the Oscars’ Governors Award.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

(Though I still think his best work is Cheaper by the Dozen.)

Well today, Martin revealed he’s still got it when he unveiled his 2020 Halloween costume:

At first I was like…what is his costume? And then I noticed a little black dot on his head.

YES! It is, in fact, the hero of last week’s vice presidential debate: the fly!

In case you forgot (time does pass strangely in quarantine, after all), a fly landed on Mike Pence’s head during the debate last week and sat there for several minutes without him noticing until it decided to get up and fly away.


Eric Baradat /AFP via Getty Images

Twitter promptly lost its mind, with multiple accounts named variations of “Pence’s fly” popping up within minutes, and basically everyone making jokes.

Celebs have gotten in on the fun, too — but Martin is the first to actually don a costume.

Even the fly itself is excited about it.

The costume’s pretty spot on, though Martin obviously has the advantage of already having white hair.


Eric Baradat /AFP via Getty Images, stevemartintogo / Twitter, Hannah Marder /

I would’ve rather seen Martin on that stage, TBH.

TL;DR: Everyone else can go home now, because Steve won Halloween.

Will anyone else be trying out this amazing costume? Let me know in the comments! And don’t forget to vote — you can register and check out resources here!

