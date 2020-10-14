Stacktrace Podcast 105: “An old man yelling at an iCloud”, the October 2020 Apple event review

On this extra long episode of Stacktrace, John and Rambo discuss all of the exciting new announcements from Apple’s October 2020 event, including the new iPhones, the new HomePod Mini, and more. Also, John is building a major new feature for his website and Rambo launches the pre-orders for AirBuddy 2.

Sponsored by Appfigures: The tools you need to monitor, optimize, and get more downloads. Use code Stack3030 to get 30% off for the next 3 months.

Sponsored by Honeybadger: Exception and uptime monitoring for application developers. Tell them /Stacktrace sent you and get 30% off for 6 months.

Sponsored by Decluttr: Trade-in your old Apple device with a 10% cash bonus and 28-day price lock guarantee now.



https://traffic.libsyn.com/secure/stacktrace/jQgQSUbuHU_StacktraceEp105.mp3

Download MP3

Hosts: Gui on Twitter: @_inside

John on Twitter: @johnsundell

Links

Pre-order AirBuddy 2

Paddle

Publish

Pessimists Archive

Video of the Apple event

Subscribe:

🟣 Apple Podcasts

🟠 Overcast

🟢 Spotify

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: