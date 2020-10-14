South Sydney Rabbitohs’ Wayne Bennett words of wisdom to Damien Cook

Just four words from league’s wily old fox Wayne Bennett have seen Damien Cook produce his stunning form turnaround in the finals.

After an average season by his high standards, Souths hooker Cook was pulled aside by Bennett on the eve of the finals and given a simple message.

The words of wisdom? ‘Play your own game’.

Bennett is a renowned halves coach, getting the best of the likes of Allan Langer, Jamie Soward and now Adam Reynolds and Cody Walker down the years.

Damien Cook of the Rabbitohs (Getty)

For much of the season, Cook was under instructions to give the duo time and space with the ball – and it worked as Souths charged into the finals.

But Bennett knows he needs Cook firing in the finals and the transformation to the hooker’s game has been staggering over the past two weeks.

After failing to run for 100 metres all season, he picked up 155 metres against the Knights and 133 in the win over the Eels.

Four of his 10 try assists all season have come in the finals and he is finally showing the running game everyone expected he would excel in under the new faster, tackle count re-start rules.

NRL Highlights: Eels v Rabbitohs – Semi-Finals

Cook destroyed both the Eels and Knights with his electrifying darting out of dummy-half and shapes as Souths’ greatest hope of upsetting Penrith this weekend.

“Wayne had a heart to heart talk to Damien and told him to go back to doing what he does best – playing his own game,” a Souths insider told Wide World of Sports.

“He has his confidence back and it’s great to see.”