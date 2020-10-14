Sony says the Apple TV app is rolling out on some of its 2018 and newer smart TV models in the US via software update now, later this year in multiple regions (Joe Rossignol/)

Joe Rossignol / :
Sony says the Apple TV app is rolling out on some of its 2018 and newer smart TV models in the US via software update now, later this year in multiple regions — Sony today announced that the Apple TV app is launching on select 2018 and newer smart TV models, starting with the X900H series through …
