Sia Takes Selfie With Son as She Talks About Adopting Two Boys

The ‘Chandelier’ hitmaker talks about adopting her two sons, recalling how she originally intended to bring home one boy but eventually ended up with two.

Sia had only intended to adopt one child when she made the decision to start her family, but was convinced to adopt two when the boy she wanted to take home asked if his cousin could come to.

The 44-year-old singer opened up to InStyle magazine about becoming a mother as she shared the first picture of herself with her younger son Che – both of whom had emoji sunglasses obscuring their faces.

Speaking to the publication about the adoption process, Sia admitted she wanted to adopt an older child as she knows they have a “really hard time getting adopted.”

“When I saw him, I said to myself, ‘That’s my son,’ ” she smiled. “I knew I wanted to help him. By the time I found him, he was 18 and aging out of the foster care system. I told him that I wanted to adopt him, and since he was an adult, he left with me that day.”

“The only thing he asked was if he could also bring his cousin Che, who had lived with him in a group home. I had two spare bedrooms, so I said, ‘Sure!’ ”

Sia also recalled her first meal with her boys and Maddie Ziegler – the young dancer who the Chandelier star considers almost “like my daughter.”

“Sitting at the table, my sons said, ‘We’re allowed to use knives here?’ In foster care, they hadn’t been allowed to use a metal knife to eat in years. And they’d never really eaten a vegetable either,” she explained.

“I basically sat them down that day and said, ‘What has happened to you in your life was wrong. It never should’ve happened. But my job now is to protect you, and we’re going to get through everything together.’ Both my boys had tears in their eyes, and from that moment on, I knew it was my duty to be the best mother I could be for them.”