See Bachelorette Clare Crawley’s Reaction to Those Dale Moss Rumors

Of course, rumors about Dale and Clare been spreading for months. Back in August, a source told E! News Tayshia Adams actually replaces Clare as the Bachelorette after things take an unexpected turn.

“The producers have told her that the season will still lead with Clare and her short-lived journey and will show Clare falling in love with one of her suitors,” the insider shared. “Clare will then conclude her journey and announce that Tayshia is the lead.”

So, Jimmy asked Clare about the speculation. “The rumor is that you hit it off with Dale so famously that you said, ‘That’s it. I’m not going through this charade. I’m not going through this whole process. I found the guy. That’s why I came. And adios, goodbye everybody, I’m leaving,'” Jimmy said. “True or false?”

However, Clare suggested this wasn’t the case. “Well, that’s what the rumor is,” she replied. “I can confirm that that is false. It did not happen like that.”