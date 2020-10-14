Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.10% By .com

Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.10%

.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the declined 0.10%.

The best performers of the session on the were Saudi Cable Company (SE:), which rose 9.83% or 2.43 points to trade at 27.15 at the close. Meanwhile, Mobile Telecommunications Company (SE:) added 8.21% or 1.34 points to end at 17.66 and Arabian Pipes Company (SE:) was up 8.09% or 1.44 points to 19.24 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Tourism Enterprise Co. (SE:), which fell 3.18% or 1.70 points to trade at 51.80 at the close. Gulf General Cooperative Insurance (SE:) declined 3.13% or 0.85 points to end at 26.30 and Bupa Arabia for Coop. Insurance (SE:) was down 2.98% or 3.80 points to 123.60.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 103 to 92 and 7 ended unchanged.

Shares in Saudi Cable Company (SE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 9.83% or 2.43 to 27.15. Shares in Mobile Telecommunications Company (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 8.21% or 1.34 to 17.66. Shares in Arabian Pipes Company (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 8.09% or 1.44 to 19.24.

Crude oil for November delivery was up 1.77% or 0.71 to $40.91 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December rose 1.51% or 0.64 to hit $43.09 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 1.02% or 19.40 to trade at $1914.00 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.17% to 4.4124, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7511.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.26% at 93.297.

