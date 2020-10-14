Sanjay Dutt steps out for a grooming session

Sanjay Dutt is currently taking it slow with work as the actor is going through treatment for Cancer. Before starting out the treatment, Dutt took a little trip to Dubai to stay with his family and also finished the patchwork for his next film with Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor, Shamshera. Sanjay Dutt is now focussing on his treatment but rumour has it that he will go back on sets to resume shooting for his next big-budget drama, KGF 2 where he plays the antagonist, Adheera.

Sanjay Dutt was snapped at Hakim Aalim’s salon in the afternoon. The actor smiled for the paparazzi as he was escorted by Hakim after a grooming session. Keeping the spirits high, Sanjay Dutt greeted the photographers with a big smile before heading out.





Take a look at the pictures below.