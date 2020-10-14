Russell Wilson joins Madden 99 Club

Russell Wilson is off to a blistering start to the 2020 season, one that makes him an early favorite for the NFL MVP Award. While there’s still plenty of season to be played before crowning the top individual award, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback has earned a notable honor this week by joining the ranks of the exclusive Madden 99 Club.

The announcement was made Wednesday morning in a dispatch from the official Twitter account of “Madden NFL 21,” in which the Seahawks quarterback’s otherworldly season stats are highlighted, including how he leads the NFL with 19 touchdown passes.