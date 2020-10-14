Rumor: Apple facing ‘major hiccup’ in AirPods Studio production, AirTags coming next month

Apple held a special event yesterday to introduce the iPhone 12 lineup and the HomePod mini. However, there are two long-awaited products that weren’t even mentioned during the keynote: AirPods Studio and AirTags. According to Jon Prosser on Twitter, Apple is facing a “major hiccup” in the production of the AirPods Studio, but AirTags will be announced next month.

Last month, alleged AirPods Studio images and videos were shared on social networks showing the sport variant of Apple’s new over-ear headphone. According to a Bloomberg report, Apple still has plans to launch the AirPods Studio in 2020, but the schedule is still unknown.

Jon Prosser said today on Twitter that Apple has been facing problems in the production of AirPods Studio, which may result in the headphone being delayed. According to Prosser, some features have been cut to finish the product as engineers are still working on some adjustments before the final product.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Apple won’t announce AirPods Studio this year, as the company can reveal the product at next month’s event and ship it at a later date. In 2016, Apple promised that the first AirPods would be available in October, but the earphones didn’t hit stores until December of the same year.

First: Major hiccup in AirPods Studio production 😬 A few key features have now been cut. Seems they still need to work some things out before we have final units. Looking like they won’t be ready to ship until December AT BEST. pic.twitter.com/oRRTXJQVhH — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 14, 2020

On a related note, Prosser also mentioned that the AirTags are now completely finished. Apple is presumably just waiting for the ideal moment to officially announce its long-rumored item trackers. He heard from sources that Apple will release iOS 14.3 next month with AirTags support, so the accessory will likely be announced during the November event.

found evidence of AirPods Studio earlier this year in iOS 14 beta code, including assets showing at least two color options for the new accessory. As for the price, rumors suggest Apple’s over-ear headphones will cost $349.

