Roosters duo Jake Friend, Lindsay Collins join Maroons

The Queensland Maroons have announced that Sydney Roosters duo Jake Friend and Lindsay Collins have been added to the extended squad.

The pair were added to the squad after the Roosters were eliminated from the finals series last week following a 22-18 defeat at the hands of the Raiders.

Friend, a veteran 263 first grade games and three premierships with the Roosters, missed out on making his Origin debut last year due to injury.

While 24-year-old Collins who’s so far played 43 NRL games, endured a breakout season with the tricolours playing at prop.

Jake Friend (Getty)

Just last week, Maroons coach Wayne Bennett named rookies in his squad with today’s new additions bringing the playing group to 17.

Both NSW and Queensland will confirm their 27-man squads after the NRL Grand Final which takes place on October 25.

The Origin series opener kicks off at Adelaide Oval on November 4.

Lindsay Collins of the Roosters breaks away from the defence (Getty)

Current Queensland Maroons squad:

Jai Arrow (Gold Coast Titans)

AJ Brimson (Gold Coast Titans)

Moeaki Fotuaika (Gold Coast Titans)

Phillip Sami (Gold Coast Titans)

Edrick Lee (Newcastle Knights)

Hymel Hunt (Newcastle Knights)

Valentine Holmes (North Queensland Cowboys)

Coen Hess (North Queensland Cowboys)

Xavier Coates (Brisbane Broncos)

Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos)

Ben Hunt (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Josh Kerr (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Harry Grant (Wests Tigers / Melbourne Storm)

Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Sea Eagles)

Jake Friend (Sydney Roosters)

Lindsay Collins (Sydney Roosters)