Robin Williams’ So Zak Turns to Alcohol While Battling Depression After Dad’s Death

WENN

Zak Williams opens up about his mental health struggle, claiming he fell into a deep depression that led him to drinking problems following his actor father’s passing.

–

Robin Williams‘ son Zak fell into a deep depression and began to self-medicate with alcohol following his dad’s 2014 death.

The beloved “Mrs. Doubtfire” star took his own life, aged 63, six years ago, following issues with his mental health and a secret battle with progressive neurological disease Lewy body dementia.

In an interview with People, 37-year-old Zak admits he “was deeply unhappy and feeling extremely isolated and broken,” following Robin’s passing, telling the publication, “I was traumatised.”

According to the actor, it took a while for him to realise his drinking was getting out of hand and, “Ultimately, I found that if I continued living that way, it wasn’t a life that was worth living. Something had to give.”

Zak began attending recovery group meetings and, with the help of therapy plus a new diet and wellbeing plan, he began to heal and speak about his experience to help others.

Last year (19), he launched his own company, PYM (Prepare Your Mind), which promotes mental health support.

Happily, he’s now in a much better place and, on Saturday (10Oct20), he exchanged vows with partner Olivia June in an intimate outdoor ceremony at The Paramour Estate in Los Angeles.

“I’m thrilled to have a family and live the life that I always wanted to live,” he says. “I’ve learned I’m not broken. Despite experiencing traumatic events, I can recover. And I am now on a path of healing and being the person I always wanted to be.”

The couple began dating in 2016, and welcomed its first child, a son, in May, 2019, naming the boy McLaurin, after tragic comedian Robin’s middle name. He’s known to loved ones as Mickey.