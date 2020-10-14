RHOC’s Emily Simpson Is Having Her Breast Implants Removed

As for her routine, Emily shared, “I do work out with my trainer three to four times a week and we always work out very early. We do 6 a.m. workouts at Salt Creek Beach, which is by my house…We do hills, we do squats, we run up and down stairs at the beach, so that’s kind of been therapeutic too. It’s really a way to kind of release all the stress and toxins in your brain. And then I also bought a Peloton, so on the days that I don’t work out with my trainer I try to ride that at least 30 minutes too.”

“I don’t have a goal weight in mind, it’s more about just how I feel and my clothes fitting correctly and just looking, you know, attractive, fit, strong,” she added.