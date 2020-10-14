Rep For David Adefeso Responds To Toni Braxton Post

A representative for David Adefeso has responded after Toni Braxton, the sister of his ex, Tamar Braxton, slammed him on Twitter for dragging her kids into his drama.

“David, You Weasel…you Ferret…You are beyond contempt. Once again, DO NOT include my children in your shenanigans. Please leave my family alone!” Toni wrote.

Adefeso’s rep says: “David wishes the Braxton family nothing but the best and has moved on from this ordeal stronger. He’s focused on justice for Nigeria (sars) and releasing his app, Sootchy, that will address wealth disparity and help reduce educational debt within minority communities. “

Fans are relieved that Tamar has finally ditched Adefeso, especially since her show, Get Ya Life premiered. Viewers have accused Adefeso of being insecure and controlling. Adefeso has alleged that he was the victim of domestic violence, although on the show, he seems to very in control of Tamar and her career.