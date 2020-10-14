Regina King Celebrated Among Glamour’s Women of the Year

Glamour Magazine/Emman Montalvan

The ‘Watchmen’ actress is one of the recipients for Woman of the Year honor from Glamour magazine in a virtual event featuring Ryan Reynolds, Gabrielle Union, and John Legend.

–

Oscar and Emmy winner Regina King has been saluted as one of Glamour magazine’s Women of the Year.

The “Watchmen” star will be among those celebrated during a virtual event on 19 October (20), when special guests including Ryan Reynolds, Gabrielle Union, John Legend, and New York politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be on hand to praise the honourees.

Others recognised as Women of the Year are Atlanta, Georgia mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, NAACP Legal Defense Fund president Sherrilyn Ifill, labour leader and activist Dolores Huerta, and Big Apple hospital workers Navdeep Kaur, Jasmin Moshirpur, Veronica Henry, and Meida Sanchez.

<br />

“The 2020 class of honorees is no exception: frontline hospital workers, a civil rights lawyer, a headstrong politician, a labor rights icon, and a superstar actress bringing untold stories to the screen,” reads a statement issued by Glamour’s editor-in-chief Samantha Barry.

She reveals Glamour readers will also be acknowledged during the online special, “To live through this moment is to demonstrate Herculean resolve, resilience, and power. We all deserve an award for getting through it, tears, breakdowns, and all. And so this year belongs to each and every one of you – our women of the year.”

Keep up to date on the Glamour Women of the Year celebration, which will kick off at 7pm ET, here: Glamour magazine’s Twitter.

“Thank you @glamourmag for including me with these incredible women who I call, Activator,” the Oscar-winning actress wrote on Instagram as she shared her magazine cover.