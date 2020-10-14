Reba McEntire to Star in ‘Fried Green Tomatoes’ Series at NBC

RELATED STORIES

NBC could be serving up some Fried Green Tomatoes soon, with the help of Reba McEntire.

A series adaptation of the Oscar-nominated 1991 film — which was itself adapted from the 1987 novel Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe — is in development at the network with McEntire attached to star, per our sister site Variety.

Described as a “modernization” of the novel and film, NBC’s Fried Green Tomatoes will follow descendants from the original work. McEntire will play a present-day Idgie Threadgoode — portrayed by Mary Stuart Masterson in the movie — who returns to Whistle Stop after a decade away and must grapple with “a changed town, estranged daughter, faltering café and life-changing secret,” the description reads.

McEntire will also executive-produce the hour-long drama alongside showbiz vet Norman Lear (who also served as an EP on the original film) and book author Fannie Flagg. Jennifer Cecil (Private Practice, Brothers & Sisters) is on board to write and exec-produce, as well.

Though she’s best known for her career in country music, McEntire has several acting credits under her belt, including her eponymous sitcom that ran for six seasons and more than 100 episodes at The WB and CW. More recently, she’s appeared in episodes of Baby Daddy, Last Man Standing and Young Sheldon.

