R&B Ashanti Dating Flo Rida – He Gave Her $40K As 40th Bday Present!!

R&B singer Ashanti is currently celebrating her 40th birthday in Aruba, with her new boyfriend – rapper Flo Rida.

And according to one of Ashanti’s friends, Flo Rida dropped BIG BUCKS for Ashanti’s birthday.

obtained video showing Ashanti and her new BAE on vacation together. Look:

The friend told , that as a 40th birthday gift – Flo Rida gave Ashanti $40,000. The pal explained, “He didn’t get her any corny gifts, just straight cash. He’s that kind of man.”

And the two haven;’t even been dating that long.

Ashanti’s homie told , “They’ve known each other since forever. But they only started dating a few months ago.”

Well congratulations to Ashanti, for her new relationship . . . and for THAT BAG that she got out of dude.

R&B singer Ashanti is one of the top selling R&B artists of all time. Likewise Flo Rida has sold more than 20 million albums throughout his career.