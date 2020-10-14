Home Entertainment R&B Ashanti Dating Flo Rida – He Gave Her $40K As 40th...

R&B Ashanti Dating Flo Rida – He Gave Her $40K As 40th Bday Present!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

R&B singer Ashanti is currently celebrating her 40th birthday in Aruba, with her new boyfriend – rapper Flo Rida.

And according to one of Ashanti’s friends, Flo Rida dropped BIG BUCKS for Ashanti’s birthday.

obtained video showing Ashanti and her new BAE on vacation together. Look:

The friend told , that as a 40th birthday gift – Flo Rida gave Ashanti $40,000. The pal explained, “He didn’t get her any corny gifts, just straight cash. He’s that kind of man.”

RELATED ARTICLES

©