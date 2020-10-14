Rays flash leather to take 3-0 lead in ALCS

The Tampa Bay Rays are a win away from reaching the World Series following a 5-2 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the ALCS at Petco Park in San Diego, Calif. on Tuesday night. Some great defensive plays and timely hitting helped propel Tampa Bay to the victory.

Kevin Kiermaier, who is known for his strong defense in center field, made a pair of great catches in the game. He robbed Alex Bregman of extra bases in the bottom of the first. Then two innings later, he robbed Carlos Correa of potentially a big hit. Houston had runners on first and second with two out and hit a liner to center. Kiermaier made a great diving catch to end the inning.