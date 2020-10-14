Home Entertainment Rapper Fivio Foreign Charged With Assaulting Pregnant GF!!

More details surrounding the arrest of Fivio Foreign have emerged, and the rapper is allegedly being held without bail for assaulting his pregnant girlfriend.

Fivio’s girlfriend is pregnant with their second child.

According to NJ.com, the woman told police that he punched her in the back of the head, kicked her, hit her with a glass bottle and pushed her into a hallway without clothes.

When the cops arrived, he told officers that they had argued about “relationship issues” but denied assaulting her. He was charged with simple assault with bodily injury and was denied bail. He is being held in the Bergen County Jail.

