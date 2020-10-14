Rapper Fivio Foreign Charged With Assaulting Pregnant GF!!

More details surrounding the arrest of Fivio Foreign have emerged, and the rapper is allegedly being held without bail for assaulting his pregnant girlfriend.

Fivio’s girlfriend is pregnant with their second child.

According to NJ.com, the woman told police that he punched her in the back of the head, kicked her, hit her with a glass bottle and pushed her into a hallway without clothes.

When the cops arrived, he told officers that they had argued about “relationship issues” but denied assaulting her. He was charged with simple assault with bodily injury and was denied bail. He is being held in the Bergen County Jail.

Fivio made headlines this summer after he was tapped as one of the XXL Freshman Class of 2020.

“I feel like I’m pushing the culture right now—Brooklyn drill—because we bringing it to everybody faces. We showing them where we from, we showing them how we live and we going viral,” he told the publication. “We having fun, we dancing, we doin’ it for the kids. We going viral. I wanna say to anybody that’s trying to come up and go viral, push forward. Don’t stop. Don’t wait for nobody. Do it yourself. Ask for help, but don’t wait for help. Go viral.”