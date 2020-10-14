‘Queer Eye’ Star Karamo Brown Would Love to Find Love on ‘The Bachelor’ After Split From Fiance

WENN

The Netflix reality television star is keen to be the first gay man to find love on the ABC dating show following his separation from Ian Jordan after ten years of relationship.

“Queer Eye” star Karamo Brown has put his name forward for becoming the first gay Bachelor.

The TV personality is a massive fan of “The Bachelor” franchise and, after splitting with fiance Ian Jordan after 10 years together, he tells Us Weekly he’d happily appear on the show.

“Have they ever had a gay Bachelor?” asks the 39-year-old. “We can go for it. Let’s try it. I would… Why not? Let me tell you something: what I’ve learned right now – and I tweeted this the other day – is that dating is a mess.”

Explaining his unfortunate experience of looking for love, Karamo insists that “sending inappropriate pics is not a way to ever engage with someone,” adding, “I don’t know why guys think that’s an appropriate thing to do. So, it’s like, please keep it respectful. You know what I mean?”

“It’s been like out of order. It’s like, where are the gentlemen, you know what I mean,” he says. “I was out of the game for like 10 years and I didn’t know about apps and these things and I was like, oh my gosh, dating in 2020 or 2021 is a mess.”

Another conversation starter that fails to land for the star is lyrics to Cardi B‘s explicit hit “WAP”, with the star laughing, “I was like, ‘Why do you think this would be me? Like, me? You think I’m going to be like, ‘Oh, great. Cardi B lyrics. Yes, let’s date.’ ”

Bringing it back to “The Bachelor”, Karamo muses, “So, if I could just get a whole bunch of great guys in one room and just to, like, go through, sign me up.”