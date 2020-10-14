Pulkit Samrat’s BTS picture from Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish is sure to have you intrigued

So far, Pulkit Samrat has displayed his versatility as an actor with films like Fukrey, Veere Ki Wedding and Pagalpanti. Now, he’s also set to foray into the webspace with his latest project Taish.

A BTS picture of Pulkit is doing the rounds on social media in which we see the actor rocking a supercool hairstyle and tattoos covering bulging biceps. We are extremely excited to see more of Pulkit Samrat’s all-new avatar as an angry young man. Take a look at the picture below.

Over the years, Bejoy Nambiar is known to have carved a niche of his own with content-driven projects. Apart from Pulkit Samrat, Taish also features Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh and Harshvardhan Rane.

We are incredibly eager to see what the revenge drama has in store for us, and hopefully, the trailer will shed some more light on the intriguing plot!