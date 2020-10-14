Prosecutors Seek to Move ‘Cheer’ Star From House Arrest to Jail Ahead of Child Pornography Trial

Instagram

Jerry Harris is deemed ‘a danger to any child he encounters’ in a motion filed by prosecutors to detain the cheerleading star until his child pornography trial.

Federal prosecutors have filed a motion in “Cheer” star Jerry Harris‘ child pornography case requesting the judge detains him ahead of his trial.

According to documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Harris allegedly sent and requested inappropriate photos from multiple minors for over two years.

He is also accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy at a public cheerleading event after following him into a bathroom and, according to the new papers, prosecutors argue that Harris has demonstrated that he “does not care about being caught committing his offences, or simply cannot stop himself.”

They go on to state that house arrest is not enough to prevent Harris from reaching out to any other minor, alleging he has previously offered them substantial sums of money to engage in sexual behaviour. He also admitted to making attempts to meet minors he met online in person.

“Harris exhibits all the signs of a serial child predator and unless and until he receives significant mental health sex offender treatment, he will remain a danger to any child he encounters, either online or in person,” the filing states.

The star of the Netflix docu-series was arrested last month (Sep20) after he allegedly contacted an underage boy on social media, who he knew was 13 years old, and repeatedly enticed him to produce sexually explicit videos and photographs of himself and send them to Harris.

He later told FBI agents that he had solicited lewd images and sex from the boy on numerous occasions, knowing that he was 13 years old, according to the complaint. He faces a maximum of 30 years in jail.