Prosecutors Allege ‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris ‘Exploited & Violated’ 10 Boys!!

Federal prosecutors are alleging that Cheers star Jerry Harris exploited and violated at least ten minor boys.

Harris, 21, was arrested and charged last month with one count of producing child pornography for allegedly soliciting nude photos from minors. He remains in a Chicago jail after being refused bail.

Feds say that Harris had “multiple other victims who all describe near identical criminal conduct by Harris involving the sexual exploitation of minors.”

Last month, Harris allegedly confessed to having oral and anal sex with a 15-year-old at a 2019 cheer event.

“As Harris’ fame grew through his acting career, Harris appears to have added to his predatory arsenal by using money to exploit his minor victims,” the federal prosecutors claim.

“Harris exhibits all the signs of a serial child predator and unless and until he receives significant mental health sex offender treatment, he will remain a danger to any child he encounters, either online or in person,” they added.

Harris faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars if he is convicted.