Priya Prakash Varrier slams the trolls for shaming her for flaunting her curves

Social media is both a boon and a curse. While it keeps our celebrities in touch with their fan base, there’s a flip side to it as well. Trolls can make life miserable fo the celebs. Priya Prakash Varrier recently posted some stunning pictures from her latest photoshoot. In the clicks, the actress is seen wearing a beautiful choli teamed with an intricate designed lehenga.

However, some netizens saw these pictures as vulgar and passed lewd comments. Some were upset that she was flaunting her curves. The actress however refused to take the trolling lying down. She shared the comments on her story on Instagram. She also posted a statement silencing the trolls. She wrote, ‘Hey guys! So those were a few comments on my latest post, I couldn’t even go through ¼ of the comments and I came across all of this right in the beginning. So I thought I should share them cause I felt like they deserve to be seen by all of y’all. Maybe we should give them a round of slow claps too (inserted clapping and laughing emoticons). I mean isn’t that why they post up mean things like these? For some sort of acknowledgement/appreciation?’



She further said, ‘Lets just give it to them! Anyway I’ve been taught to be kind to everyone and I’m taking the opportunity to be the bigger person here. It’s not anything new for me. I go through this sort of shaming on a daily basis and I’m proud of myself to have come this far in spite of whatever these bullies put me through. Every other woman should be. That’s all for now. Thank you for paying attention to my rant. #ItsADressNotAYes #RefuseTheAbuse.”



Hats off to this young girl for taking down the bullies. She then posted some more pictures from the shoot with the hashtag #ItsADressNotAYes. More power to her.