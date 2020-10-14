Pregnant Morgan Stewart Strips Down & Shows Off Her Baby Bump

Morgan Stewart is baring her growing baby bump!

The Daily Pop and Nightly Pop host is expecting her first child with her fiancé Jordan McGraw, and on Wednesday, Oct. 14, she showed her baby bump progress by posting a stripped-down selfie to her Instagram Story.

“Took this yesterday!!” Morgan wrote on the black and white photo, which shows the 32-year-old in her bra and underwear (along with a mind-blown emoji—presumably to show her shock at the rate her baby’s growing!).

The snapshot is the one of many Morgan has shared with her followers since she first debuted her baby bump in September; approximately one month after she and Jordan announced they were expecting.

The couple already revealed they’re having a girl—prompting Morgan to joke, “She may not be great at math but at least we know she’ll be well dressed,”—and exclusively told E! News, “We are so excited about our baby girl! We can’t WAIT to meet her.”