Potential Packers trades ahead of NFL trade deadline

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers head into Week 6 with a perfect 4-0 record and as one of the top Super Bowl contenders around the NFL. The Packers are averaging a ridiculous 38 points per game. Rodgers is playing at an MVP level. This has not stopped rumors form persisting that the Packers might look to pull off a trade ahead of the Nov. 3 deadline.

As with every team in the NFL at this point in the campaign, there’s some holes on this Packers roster. Remember, Green Bay is less than a calendar year removed from being blown out in the NFC Championship Game.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has proven to be proactive in free agency during his time in Wisconsin. It’s now time that he takes that MO and makes a season-changing trade. Here’s a look at four realistic Packers trade rumors.

Green Bay deals for A.J. Green

Green Bay’s success on offense this season has come with its star receiver Davante Adams missing substantial action to injury. He has not suited up since Week 1. While Adams is slated to return against the Buccaneers Week 6, fellow receiver Allen Lazard is currently on injured reserve with a core muscle issue. The Packers will almost certainly be in the market to trade for a receiver ahead of Nov. 3.

The finances as it relates to a potential Green trade with the Cincinnati Bengals are complex. Green, 32, is playing under the $18.17 million franchise tag. The Packers have just $8.3 million to spend under the cap. Given Green’s struggles this season (14 receptions) and injury issues, it wouldn’t cost Green Bay much in draft pick compensation. However, the team will have to either restructure a contract or part ways with a veteran player to make this work. Expect rumors to pick up in this regard moving forward.