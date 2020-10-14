PNC Financial Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By .com

© . PNC Financial Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



.com – PNC Financial (NYSE:) reported on Wednesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

PNC Financial announced earnings per share of $3.39 on revenue of $4.28B. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of $1.98 on revenue of $3.99B.

PNC Financial shares are down 29% from the beginning of the year, still down 30.46% from its 52 week high of $161.79 set on December 30, 2019. They are under-performing the which is up 8.7% from the start of the year.

PNC Financial follows other major Financial sector earnings this month

PNC Financial’s report follows an earnings beat by UnitedHealth on Wednesday, who reported EPS of $3.51 on revenue of $65.12B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.09 on revenue of $63.77B.

JPMorgan had beat expectations on Tuesday with third quarter EPS of $2.92 on revenue of $29.94B, compared to forecast for EPS of $2.23 on revenue of $28.22B.

