Penrith forward Jack Hetherington signs three-year deal with Canterbury Bulldogs

Trent Barrett has wasted no time raiding his former team’s playing stocks for next season, with the newly signed Bulldogs coach securing Penrith forward Jack Hetherington.

After Canterbury missed out on signing exciting Panthers youngster Charlie Staines, the family club moved on to the minor premiers’ forward pack and inked a deal with Hetherington for the next three seasons.

Hetherington, 24, is the son of former Canberra premiership-winning prop Brett Hetherington and was still contracted to the Panthers for the 2021 season but the club needed to ease some salary cap pressure, releasing him while agreeing to pay part of his salary for next year.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Jack Hetherington get into it. (Fox League)

The forward joined the Warriors on loan earlier this year to beef-up their pack after being hit injuries and homesick players.

It might be a sign of things to come for Ivan Cleary as the club embarks on its first premiership since 2003 while struggling to retain 11 soon-to-be off-contract players.

The club has already offloaded fullback Caleb Aekins to join Canberra from next season.

Barrett has secured another promising youngster to an already bustling forward pack that includes Englishman Luke Thompson, Josh Jackson and Dylan Napa.

Although the Bulldogs will need to address Hetherington’s aggressive style of play that has seen him suspended five times since making his debut in 2018.