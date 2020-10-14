Recently, Payal Ghosh accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual molestation and claimed that the filmmaker also had mentioned that actresses like Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi and Mahie Gill have done ‘sexual favours’ for him. Soon after, Richa filed a defamation case against Ghosh for falsely dragging her name into the controversy.

The case has been in the court for a few weeks now and the matter has finally settled today as Richa’s legal team stated that the lawsuit against Payal Ghosh has been dropped. Richa’s advocate Dr. Virendra Tulzapurkar also requested the HC to direct Kamaal R Khan and news channel ABN Andhrajyothy to withdraw their claims which they made based on Ghosh’s statements. Richa retweeted the statement revealing that Ghosh has agreed to tender an unconditional apology to the Fukrey actress along with writing. Take a look at the tweet below.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Payal Ghosh tenders unconditional apology to Richa Chadha before <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/BombayHC?src=hash,amp;amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#BombayHC,lt;/a,gt; in the form of an undertaking and suit is disposed of.<a href=”https://twitter.com/RichaChadha?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@RichaChadha,lt;/a,gt; <a href=”https://twitter.com/iampayalghosh?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@iampayalghosh,lt;/a,gt; <a href=”https://t.co/JihhWchHmV”>https://t.co/JihhWchHmV,lt;/a,gt;</p,gt;— Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) <a href=”https://twitter.com/LiveLawIndia/status/1316258385549901824?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>October 14, 2020,lt;/a,gt;</blockquote,gt; <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script,gt;

Here’s the statement issued by the court regarding the case.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”><a href=”https://twitter.com/iampayalghosh?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@iampayalghosh,lt;/a,gt; UNCONDITIONALLY apologized to actor <a href=”https://twitter.com/RichaChadha?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@RichaChadha,lt;/a,gt;. The consent terms were recorded as an undertaking to the court. <a href=”https://twitter.com/MumbaiMirror?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@MumbaiMirror,lt;/a,gt; <a href=”https://t.co/fpt7ZtYalp”>https://t.co/fpt7ZtYalp,lt;/a,gt; <a href=”https://t.co/ZERweJ6w8h”>pic.twitter.com/ZERweJ6w8h,lt;/a,gt;</p,gt;— Sharmeen Hakim (@SharmeenMIRROR) <a href=”https://twitter.com/SharmeenMIRROR/status/1316306675884646401?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>October 14, 2020,lt;/a,gt;</blockquote,gt; <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script,gt;