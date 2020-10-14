Owner: Senators will win Stanley Cup ‘within four years’

Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk isn’t shying away from bold predictions.

Melnyk’s confidence has sky-rocketed after the club drafted German forward Tim Stutzle with the third overall pick in this year’s draft. He’s gone as far as to say that the Senators, who have been cellar-dwellers since 2017, will win the Stanley Cup sooner rather than later.

“I truly believe that we are a Stanley Cup winner within four years,” Melnyk said, according to Joe O’Connor of the Financial Post. “It can happen any time, but within four years.”

While declaring you’ll win the Stanley Cup sometime in the next four year is certainly eyebrow-raising, the Senators do boast some promising young talent on the rise.

On top of Stutzle, Ottawa selected another blue-chip prospect in the first round in Jake Sanderson. Those two will complement the likes of Brady Tkachuk and Thomas Chabot, who are blossoming into tremendous players.

The Senators also added a netminder of the future in Matt Murray, who signed a four-year, $25 million deal with the club as a replacement for Craig Anderson.

With excitement mounting for the young Senators, Melnyk hopes fans will be able to attend games at Canadian Tire Centre next season. He outlined a safe seating plan that would allow 6,000 fans to attend home games.

The NHL is targeting Jan. 1 for the start of the 2020-21 campaign, and Ottawa certainly will be among the teams to watch. However, the Sens likely need some more time to be able to compete with the likes of the Boston Bruins, Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs in the Atlantic Division.