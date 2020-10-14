Northern Ireland Announces Four-Week Lockdown

We fully appreciate that this will be a difficult and worrying news for a lot of people. The executive has taken this decision because it is necessary, and we discussed the impacts in great detail. And we do not take this step lightly. We want these measures to have two impacts — firstly, on the Covid transmission rates, which must be turned down now or we will be in a very difficult place very soon indeed. And secondly, we believe it marks a point where everyone, each and every one of us, can take stock and go back to the social distancing messaging that is vitally important. We will, of course, be engaging with sectors and working on supports as a matter of priority. We are asking all children and young people and their parents to help us in a very particular way during the next few weeks. Please make sure that your children and young people follow the social distancing arrangements during this , limit socializing as much as possible and use the in as positive a way as you can. We will need to exit these arrangements most carefully. They will be put in place during Friday of this week, and we’ll be there for four weeks. Any extension or amendment to them will require a decision of the executive.