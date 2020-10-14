Nipsey Hussle’s Estate Sues Crips Over ‘The marathon Continues’

Nipsey Hussle’s estate is suing a Crips company for using the rapper’s slogan, “The Maraton Continues.”

Samiel Asghedom, Nipsey’s brother, filed the suit against Crips LLC.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the estate claims the Crips organization filed trademarks for the phrase last year. One was for various services and another for clothing. However, Nipsey’s family owns several ‘Marathon’ trademarks of their own.

Asghedom has a trademark for The Marathon Clothing for shirts, T-shirts, sweaters, beanies, hats, sweatsuits, varsity jackets, pants and socks. The trademark filing date was December 28, 2014, and the registration date is March 15, 2016 — years before Nipsey’s passing.

According to XXL, Nipsey’s brother also owns the rights to the following Marathon-related phrases: The Marathon Continues, The Marathon Clothing, The Marathon (Clothing), The Marathon Store, The Marathon (Store), Marathon OG and Marathon Film in the United States in relation to “goods and services, including but not limited to philanthropic services, charitable services, film and video production services, film and video writing and directing services, clothing, headwear and footwear.”

The Crips organization filed a trademark application less than two months after Nipsey’s death, his family claim.