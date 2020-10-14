NFL to ‘reimagine’ Pro Bowl amid pandemic

The NFL has scrapped this season’s Pro Bowl due to the coronavirus pandemic, which isn’t a surprise given the number of positive tests around the league as of late. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s desire is to play a full regular season and postseason, and that, more than anything, is a priority.

Fans will still be able to vote their favorite players to the Pro Bowl beginning on Nov. 17. The full rosters are expected to be announced in December.

“The league will work closely with the NFLPA and other partners, to create a variety of engaging activities to replace the Pro Bowl game this season,” the NFL said Wednesday. “This virtual recognition of the season’s finest players will provide fans the opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of their favorite stars.”

The NFL also announced that next year’s Pro Bowl has been awarded to the Las Vegas Raiders and will take place at the team’s brand new Allegiant Stadium. Las Vegas also is scheduled to host the 2022 NFL Draft after the 2020 draft in the city was turned virtual due to the ongoing pandemic.

There’s still a lot of football to be played, and the Pro Bowl is a long way away. We know one thing’s for sure, though: It’s going to be unlike anything we’ve ever seen before.