NFL picks, predictions against the spread for Week 6

Picking games in the NFL in a given season is tough, but it’s definitely more difficult in 2020. Between no home-field advantages created by sparse-to-no crowds and the rampant rescheduling of games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s a neutral-site feel to the entire season.

Because of that, no favorite seems invulnerable and every underdog has some hope. Considering that, our picks and predictions straight up and against the spread have been good through Week 5.

But how well we’re doing means nothing if we can’t back it up with another strong showing in Week 6. Here is our latest fearless forecast ATS, with odds coming straight out of Las Vegas:

MORE: Week 6 NFL power rankings

Stats of the Week

Week 5 straight up: 8-4

Week 5 against the spread: 8-4

Season straight up: 49-25

Season against the spread: 51-24