NFL expert picks, predictions for Week 6 straight up

Week 6 of the NFL season features great quarterback matchups — and the focus will be on the Tom Brady-Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes-Josh Allen quarterback duels in the big spotlight games.

Dallas’ Andy Dalton also will be making his first start with his new team on “Monday Night Football” against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals.

Five divisional games, however, have our attention. The Titans-Texans matchup is interesting with Tennessee coming off a short week. The Jets are looking for their first win against the Dolphins, and the Giants are looking for their first win against Washington. San Francisco faces pressure heading into a “Sunday Night Football” matchup against the Rams.

The big game, however, is the Browns-Steelers matchup in Pittsburgh. Cleveland has a chance to knock off an unbeaten team, and this AFC North rivalry has a little more meaning now. That’s the best game of the week.

Last Week: 9-5

9-5 Season: 17-10

With that in mind, below are our picks and predictions for Week 6 of the NFL season.

MORE: Updated NFL power rankings | Week 6 picks against the spread