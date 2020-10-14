Newcastle man charged with murder over alleged hit-and-run that killed New Zealand firefighter

The wife of a volunteer firefighter allegedly murdered two years ago in New South Wales has “heaved a sigh of relief” after charges were laid over his death.

Joshua Knight, 29, was arrested and charged with murdering New Zealand father-of-three Ian Pullen this morning.

The 43-year-old’s wife Vicki commended police who made the arrest after following up a tip-off that alleged the driver involved had approached Mr Pullen as he lay dying on the side of a road in the Hunter on September 29.

“You can’t do that to someone and get away with it,” Mrs Pullen said.

She said she was relieved and eager to be with their children tonight.

“I’m just headed home now to give them a cuddle, and heave a bit sigh of relief, because today is here,” she said.

Mr Knight has also been charged with dangerous driving occasioning death and failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing death.

“Ian Pullen had come to the region to help the community battle a bushfire threat and to think that someone struck him with their vehicle and left him to die is abhorrent,” NSW Police Detective Inspector Zimmer alleged last month.

Ian Pullen was in Australia helping with bushfire efforts when he was found dead on the side of the road in Glenridding in 2018. (NSW Police)

“It’s been nearly two years since Mr Pullen’s death, and we want to provide some answers for his heart-broken family. They need to know what happened to their loving son, husband and father.”

The tip-off came after police offered a reward for information into his death.

The investigation is still ongoing.

“Amazing doesn’t cut it, the determination those police officers had … is over and beyond,” Mrs Pullen said.