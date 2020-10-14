New virus containment measures would require more ECB stimulus, Holzmann says By

© . European Central Bank policymaker Holzmann attends a news conference in Vienna
FRANKFURT () – The European Central Bank will need to provide fresh stimulus to the euro zone economy if countries take “more durable, extensive or strict containment measures” to fight the coronavirus pandemic, ECB policymaker Robert Holzmann said on Wednesday.
“More durable, extensive or strict containment measures will likely require more monetary and fiscal accommodation in the short run to safeguard price and financial stability,” Holzmann, Austria’s central bank governor, said at a virtual conference.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.