New unemployment figures to be revealed; Thousands queue for COVID testing in regional Victoria; NSW ‘on verge’ of major outbreak; Maguire to face ICAC again

Concerned residents turned up for COVID-19 testing in droves in regional Victoria after an infected truck driver from Melbourne was accused of triggering an outbreak.

The man has been referred to police for breaching restrictions and withholding information from authorities. His infection was linked back to the Chadstone Shopping Centre cluster. However, the driver told authorities he was not yet instructed to isolate on September 30 after his family member tested positive to COVID-19.

Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton said it was “critical” people infected with COVID-19 were honest about their movements with health authorities.

“We really emphasise how critical that is,” he said.”It is not to emphasise that you can catch people out, but the reality is, if there is another cluster that emerges and someone says “I saw X, Y and Z” you will be found out.”

Yesterday’s new infections have brought Melbourne’s 14-day case average to 9.6. Of the state’s seven new cases, three were linked to the Shepparton cluster and four were under investigation in metropolitan Melbourne.

There are eight active cases in regional Victoria, being the three infections in Shepparton and five in Mitchell Shire linked to the Kilmore cluster.

The five fatalities included one woman in her 70s, two men in their 80s and two women in their 90s. Four deaths were linked to aged care outbreaks.