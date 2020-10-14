NeNe Leakes Wanted Bravo Pay Her $125,000 to Attend Cynthia Bailey’s Wedding

WENN/FayesVision/Avalon

Meanwhile, it is also reported that the 53-year-old reached out to to her former 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' co-star 'a few hours before her wedding' to Mike Hill.

NeNe Leakes was a no-show at Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill‘s wedding over weekend. According to a new report, it was said that the reason why the former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” refused to attend was because she wouldn’t let her appearance be free.

Tamara Tattles claimed that NeNe tried to make a deal with Bravo, asking the network to pay her $125,000 to show up at the wedding, which definitely will be featured in the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”. However, the network rejected the offer.

Meanwhile, HollywoodLife.com reported that the 53-year-old author reached out to Cynthia a few hours before her wedding” which took place on October 10. A source spilled to the site, “She told her that she wanted to hear it from her that she was in Atlanta and not attending her wedding. The two exchanged a couple of texts. Nene told her she was very happy for her and wished her and Mike a lifetime of love and happiness.”

Previously, Cynthia shared that she did extend a wedding invitation to NeNe Leakes despite what happened between the latter and “RHOA”. The reality TV star said, “You just never know what someone is going through, but she’s still more than welcome to come.”

She added, “Regardless of where NeNe and I are in our relationship, she was good for the show. I’m always going to give her her props for that, you can’t take away all she’s done for the Atlanta franchise.”

NeNe recently revealed that she decided not to return for season 13 of “RHOA” following a long negotiation because of unfair offer. “I left the show,” NeNe shared. “I had an offer on the table. I did not think the offer was a fair offer.” When asked if she’s open to return to the Bravo show, NeNe appeared to shut down the possibility. “I wish them all the best, really, I do. But I don’t think that’s the place for me,” she responded. The network allegedly offered NeNe $750,000 for 6-8 episodes but she turned down the money.